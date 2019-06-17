A stretch of the A420 between Oxford and Swindon might not seem like an obvious place to take a break from the city. But head there, and look out for a rural service station set amid nondescript fields.
It has petrol pumps, a car park and – the reason to visit it – Mollie’s Motel and Diner, a roadside haven from Soho House. The motel, diner and drive-thru has popped up on the site of an abandoned Little Chef to serve travellers burgers and buckets of milkshake.
Get your fill of food and classic American vibes in the gleaming diner, before crossing the tarmac for a snooze. Beneath its neon sign, the motel is sleek, simple and super-stylish. Download the app and you can use your phone as the key to your room.
If plans are realised, this 1950s pitstop will soon be one of many in lay-bys around the UK. Life’s all about the journey, not the destination, eh?
