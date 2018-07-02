Leave London for a suspended sauna by the sea

Daydreaming about getting out of the city? Check out our pick of places that are worth leaving the confines of the M25 for...

The Jerwood gallery in Hastings has a new installation – and if you really want to find out what it’s all about, you’ll have to strip down to your swimming costume and become part of the art.

Lens and Pixel Photography

Henry Krokatsis’s ‘SaunaKabin’ is an architecturally stunning wooden structure and working sauna that is designed to look like it’s floating in the Jerwood’s courtyard.

Lens and Pixel Photography

Pad through the gallery to start your session, and if you’re feeling brave, cool down mid-swelter by legging it down the shingle for sea swimming at Rock-a-Nore Beach. Bookable for up to six people in hour-long slots, it’s a sweet spot to sweat.

Until Sep 16. Free with gallery admission. Find out more here.

