Leave London for sunset feasts on the beach

Daydreaming about getting out of the city? Check out our pick of places that are worth leaving the confines of the M25 for...

Fed up queuing for your dinner on a Soho pavement or being crammed into the corner of an over-packed restaurant? This tiny café on a Cornish beach is the ultimate antidote.

Tucked away on a secluded stretch of the National Trust coastal path between Portscatho and St Mawes, the Hidden Hut (which released a cookery book earlier this year) is an open-air restaurant looking out across a wide, unbroken expanse of sea. A spot for homemade cake, seafood chowder or chunky Cornish pasties by day, it plays host to huge feast nights on sharing tables as the sun goes down. Themes include ‘Shells & Claws’, ‘Woodfired Mezze’ and ‘Summer Mackerel’.

Dress warmly, bring your own plate, cutlery and booze (and maybe a torch too) and then try to remember why you ever wanted to go out and eat in Zone 1 in the first place.

Feast Night tickets start at £13. Find out more here.

