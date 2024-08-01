Legendary London club The Pickle Factory is closing at the end of the month

One of London’s best nightclubs, The Pickle Factory, has announced it will close at the end of August. But fear not, it will be back, and fully renovated, in 2025. The club will host its final party in its current form on August 25 before closing its doors.

Billing itself as ‘an intimate space for music lovers’, The Pickle Factory has been putting on parties with top underground electronic music talent for almost a decade. Over the years, legendary DJs like Daniel Avery, Jane Fitz and Bradley Zero have regularly played the 200-cap venue.

‘On Sunday 25th August, our in-house programme comes to an end, with a very special party, featuring a secret lineup of our closest artists, running until 7am,’ Pickle Factory wrote in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pickle Factory (@picklefactorye2)

‘We’ll be back in 2025. There’s so much to tell you about, soon. But first we want to celebrate our first incarnation. Nine years as your low key, local club, with few frills, but a vibe and crowd that’s rare to find in the UK.’

Back in 2023 Pickle Factory announced it would create Pickle Factory 2.0 in collaboration with Gala festival. The new iteration promised a second dance floor, a new bar and improved sound system. But the club hasn’t confirmed if this is still the plan – we’ll keep you updated when we find out more.

These are the best clubs in London.

And these are the best nights out.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.