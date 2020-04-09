It’s weird what you miss when you no longer have it. Like your al-desko options at lunchtime, which are suddenly limited to whatever you managed to not eat out of the fridge last night. Hoping to resurrect some of your better eating habits from before is ‘naturally fast food’ joint and work lunchtime saviour Leon.

The nationwide chain has just launched its Feed Britain service, which has a three-pronged approach to the current crisis: delivering the ready-cooked meals you miss so sorely, helping provide store cupboard essentials to homes and simultaneously supporting the NHS. Plus, 100 percent of the profits from Feed Britain will go to the Feed NHS campaign, aiming to support NHS staff with one hot and healthy meal each day.

Feed Britain’s delivery range is within the M25, so Londoners will be able to order meal boxes containing Leon’s Brazilian black beans, Thai green chicken curry and chilli con carne, among other ready-made feasts. Sadly, there’s no fish finger wrap on there, but you can order a fruit and veg box via the service too, or stock up on the essentials with a box containing dairy products and bread, plus freshly squeezed orange juice.

Boxes start at £22.50 and can be ordered from the Feed Britain website. Leon’s food just got even more feelgood.

You can also now get your groceries from Morrisons, which has just teamed up with Deliveroo.

