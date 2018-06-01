Lewisham is going to be London’s newest wild swimming spot

London has many things in abundance – great theatre, tasty food, pigeons, dodgy landlords. But, one thing it lacks are decent wild swimming spots. Aside from a select few urban oases there aren’t many places you can (legally) strip down to your cossie and enjoy a cooling dip surrounded by greenery.

Well, Lewisham has heard our cry and it has answered. The borough’s largest green space, Beckenham Palace Park, is soon to be home to a brand spanking new wild swimming lake.

The park’s just been awarded £440,000 from Sadiq Khan as part of The Mayor of London’s plan to make the capital the world’s first National Park City.

Lewisham council will spend the money on planting thousands of new trees and restoring the park’s Georgian lake, which will become a wildlife habitat and open water swimming spot.

The work is due to be completed by spring 2019, so there’s a little while to go yet until you can frolic in the wild waters of Beckenham.

