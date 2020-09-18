Liberty has opened its incredible Christmas shop

It's 21°C in London but that doesn't mean you can't shop for bangin' baubles

We may be just coming out the other side of a September heatwave, but things have taken a noticeably wintry turn over at Liberty. The store opened its Christmas Shop on Thursday (September 17), an impressive 99 days before the big day itself.

So what can we expect from it? Well, with 1,000 different bauble designs, there’s really something to suit every festive taste. You’ll certainly spot your trad red and green baubles, and the usual assortment of alpine/arctic creatures. But we’re more interested in the ultra-kitsch, weird and wonderful ornaments – bejewelled beetles, gold giraffes, intricate glass octopuses, glossy hanging figs and pink salmon. Foodies will love the miniature sushi plate, bottle of soy sauce, gherkin, caviar and beer tray ornaments, which range in price from around £5.95 to £13.95.

The shop expects to sell almost 200,000 of these bad boys before Christmas – whoah!

Feel like immersing yourself in a Winter Wonderland this month? Head into store to shop the full collection, or enjoy a festive browse online.

Liberty is open Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm, and Sunday noon-6pm.

