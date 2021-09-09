London
liberty, christmas, baubles
Photograph: Liberty

Liberty’s Christmas shop is officially open

It’s bauble-buying time

Written by
Isabelle Aron
It might still feel like summer right now but you know what’s coming? Christmas. Sure, it’s 107 days away, but it is coming. If you’re desperately counting down the days, head to Liberty where the store’s Christmas shop is officially open for business.

This year there are more than 1,200 decorations on sale, including classic Liberty baubles and a new selection of tree jewellery that reflects our lives in last 18 months, including working-from-home-inspired laptops and headphones, and designs featuring arts-and-crafts tools such as paintbrushes, sewing machines and knitting needles.

liberty, christmas, baubles
Photograph: Liberty

Every year, Liberty sells more than 150,000 baubles. Struggling to visualise what that many shiny trinkets looks like? According to the store, if you laid them down, they’d stretch for more than six miles, so there you go. 

liberty, christmas, baubles
Photograph: Liberty

Look, it’s been a weird year and a half, so if you want to buy fancy baubles in September then why the hell not?

In other festive news, you can book Kew Gardens’ 2021 festive light trail right now.

If you’re not ready for Christmas yet, here are the best things to do in September.

