Lidl has launched a £40 barbecue pizza oven in time for London’s heatwave

Just like mama used to grill!

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Tuesday May 19 2020, 12:35pm
The latest evidence that there’s no meal that can’t be improved with a slice of pizza? Lidl’s new barbecue pizza oven.

That’s right. You might think that charred burgers, sausages and whatever Linda McCartney option you’ve put on your grill (because you’re a nice person who cares about your vegetarian pals) would be an unimprovable combination. The salads! The crisps! The lingering fear of food poisoning! Wrong: even barbecues – arguably the best summer meals – can be improved with a few slices of the good stuff, or so say the boffins at Lidl who have invented a pizza oven that sits on your outdoor grill. 

Arriving on Thursday, Lidl’s oven works with gas or coal barbecues and creates a perfect atmosphere for pizza cooking. Moisture is absorbed, there is a little stone base for the pizza to rest on and it is perforated for ideal air circulation. 

It costs just £39.99 and can be upgraded with a Pizza Paddle (£9.99) for a more professional vibe than trying to drag the pizza out with your hands, fingers burning.

It means warm summer nights can now feature marinated chicken, veggie kebabs and a slice of pepperoni on the side. Just like mama used to barbecue!

