Photograph: Andy Parsons

Smokestak is now delivering Saturday night barbecue food in London

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Thursday April 30 2020, 12:10pm

First born as a street-food stall at Dinerama, Shoreditch joint Smokestak is famous for cooking very good meat in the most delicious ways possible. Think: brisket, spare ribs, pulled pork, pork belly, melt-in-the-mouth beef rib and smoked sausage.

If youve been missing the restaurant during lockdown, youre in luck. After a successful trial last weekend, its launching a Saturday night takeaway service. On the menu? All things barbecue.

You can buy its famous meats by weight (starting at £3 for 100g smoked sausage). You can also snap up incredible sides – ginger and chilli slaw, gochujang potato salad, mustard rarebit mac ’n’ cheese, chilli and fennel salted chips – all £5. Plus you can top things off with pickled cucumber or chilli or one of two types of barbecue sauce. Then, of course, order a
sticky toffee pudding to finish and really plunge yourself into an over-full stupor.

You can preorder from the Smokestak website now for delivery (if you live in E1, E2, E3, E8, E9, E1W, EC1, EC2, EC3, N1 or N16) or collection, or head to the restaurant on Saturday to order.

Smokestak is following in the footsteps of BaoGloria and Shake Shack, who all announced takeaway services this week. 

