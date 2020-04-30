First born as a street-food stall at Dinerama, Shoreditch joint Smokestak is famous for cooking very good meat in the most delicious ways possible. Think: brisket, spare ribs, pulled pork, pork belly, melt-in-the-mouth beef rib and smoked sausage.

If you’ve been missing the restaurant during lockdown, you’re in luck. After a successful trial last weekend, it’s launching a Saturday night takeaway service. On the menu? All things barbecue.

You can buy its famous meats by weight (starting at £3 for 100g smoked sausage). You can also snap up incredible sides – ginger and chilli slaw, gochujang potato salad, mustard rarebit mac ’n’ cheese, chilli and fennel salted chips – all £5. Plus you can top things off with pickled cucumber or chilli or one of two types of barbecue sauce. Then, of course, order a

sticky toffee pudding to finish and really plunge yourself into an over-full stupor.

You can preorder from the Smokestak website now for delivery (if you live in E1, E2, E3, E8, E9, E1W, EC1, EC2, EC3, N1 or N16) or collection, or head to the restaurant on Saturday to order.

Smokestak is following in the footsteps of Bao, Gloria and Shake Shack, who all announced takeaway services this week.

