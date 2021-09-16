Lightopia will be illuminating Crystal Palace Park this Christmas

I know no one wants to talk about Christmas, but for Lightopia we can make an exception. The award-winning light festival will run in Crystal Palace Park from November 19 to January 2 2022, giving you plenty of time to take in the spectacle.

The festival will feature lanterns that were handmade and hand-painted using ancient Chinese methods that date back to the Tang dynasty, multi-sensory interactive lights and installations that tell a story of wonder and rebirth and a never-before-seen illuminated trail.

Crystal Palace Park has hosted a number of festivals over the years, including Wireless and South Facing, as well as live performances from rock legend Jimi Hendrix. Lightopia hopes to bring a touch of festivity to the iconic park.

Book your tickets soon, because they won’t stick around, and make sure you bring an extra pair of gloves and a woolly hat – you know what winter in the UK gets like.

Thicket Rd, London SE19 2GA

