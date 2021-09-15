London
Fortnum & Mason
Photograph: Willy Barton/Shutterstock.com

Christmas has already landed at Fortnum & Mason

The department store’s annual festive shop is open

Written by
Kate Lloyd
Someone Zoom Santa, hit up the elves on Slack... The Christmas team are needed for important business in London, urgently!!!

Yes, it is more than three months until the actual festive season. Yes, the clocks haven’t even gone back. Yes, it’s not even that cold yet. But the beloved London institution that is the Fortnum & Mason Christmas Shop just opened for 2021. And you know what that means? The season of twinkly lights, fir trees and people from sales teams being sick in the street outside Ballie Ballerson is almost upon us again.

Always as much an immersive festive experience as it is a place to simply buy nice things, Fortnum’s Christmas Shop opened earlier this week and spans two whole floors of the chichi store this year. The winter wonderland is home to all the usual Xmas essentials: food, booze, decorations, hampers, crackers and wrapping paper. The department store’s also announced a series of events, including wreath-making workshops. There’ll be more information about those announced over the coming weeks.

Fortnum & Mason, 181 Piccadilly, W1A 1ER.

