London’s best nightlife this weekend

Summer is officially coming to an end, which means it’s time to swap out sun-soaked day parties for smoke-shrouded nightclub debauchery. To get your feathers ruffled this weekend, we’ve picked out some of the best techno, experimental electronic, disco, and spine-tingling northern soul around. Here’s London’s best nightlife this week.

Printworks Redacted

Printworks is back, baby. And it sounds like it’s better than ever. The mammoth south-east venue makes its return with not one, not two, but three reopening nights – each with a mysterious unknown line-up curated around an individual dance genre (experimental, house/techno, and drum and bass). They’ve also implemented a strict no photos policy and will be showing off their stomping new room for the first time ever. Cop a ticket for the Sunday or keep an eye on resale to be a part of this long-overdue welcome back.

Printworks Redacted, line-up revealed at the event. Printworks, E2 9DU. Fri Sep 17-Sun Sep 19. Various times. Remaining tickets from £37.50.

A Disco in a Str!p Club

If you’re after a slather of unpretentious partying, head over to Metropolis for a stellar bill at an equally tempting price. This weekend, they’ve lined up the infectiously groovy Danielle Moore (one third of Crazy P), DJ duo RAW SILK, and The Iron Glove as support. If you’ve never been to Metropolis, it’s basically an east London strip club turned disco den – so get ready to dance like you’ve never danced before. It’s a space to get steamy, sexy and completely unfiltered.

A Disco in a Str!p Club with Danielle Moore, RAW SILK, and The Iron Glove. Metropolis, E2 9NN. Sat Sep 18, 10pm-4am. Tickets from £5.

Unbound at FOLD

For something a little more leftfield, Unbound are back with their first dance at FOLD. Taking the spotlight is Lee Gamble, the avant-garde producer boasting a catalogue of innovative releases on the Hyperdub imprint. His sound is disjointed, unpredictable and, on paper, just shouldn’t work, but it does. Joining him is an impressive set of emerging names: IDA, who carved out a name for herself in Glasgow with her splintering acid techno parties and Laksa, whose tracks on Hessle Audio sing with a frightening blend of percussion and bassy bleeps.

Unbound with Lee Gamble, Laksa, IDA, k Means, DJ Winggold, James Newmarch & Aidan Ray. FOLD, E16 4SA. Fri Sep 17, 10pm-6am. Remaining tickets £12.50.

Secretsundaze at Oval Space & Pickle Factory

Okay, we know we said that day parties are on their way out, but we couldn’t resist throwing in this one for a last lick of summer sun. This double-venue dance will see Test Pressing’s Apiento and Nancy Noise taking over Oval Terrace with Balearic grooves in the afternoon (it will pretty much feel like Ibiza), before things head indoors to get a little heavier. Livity Sound head honcho Peverelist will bring his unique Bristollian techno to Pickle Factory, while vinyl enthusiast Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy will spin some selections inside Oval itself. Eclectic, indeed.

Secretsundaze with Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy, Ruby Savage, Peverelist, Ikonika and others. Oval Space, E2 9DT. Sat Sep 18, 2pm-6am. Tickets from £20.

Deptford Northern Soul Club at Moth Club

If you fancy a wax-fuelled boogie from bygone times, get down to Deptford Northern Soul Club’s residency at the literally glittering Moth Club. Childhood mates Will Foot and Lewis Henderson have accumulated a rather hefty collection of soul records – a passion discovered early on from perusing Lewis’s dad’s vinyl collection – and have established themselves as authorities in the genre’s dancefloor renaissance. Vibes-wise, it’s pretty much happiness all round: gurgling vocals, contagious bass lines and grooves to keep your feet moving all night.

Deptford Northern Soul Club with Will Foot and Lewis Henderson. Moth Club, E9 6NU. Fri Sep 17, doors open 11pm. Tickets £6.60.