Lina Stores has raised more than £11,000 to feed Londoners in need

In times of sadness and uncertainty, we like to bring you good news when we can – and right now there’s no shortage of Londoners doing exceptional things to look after each other. Top of our list is Lina Stores, which announced yesterday that, although its restaurants are now closed to diners (its two delis are still open for now), it has created a donation page to provide free food for Londoners hardest hit by the current crisis. And incredibly, it’s already raised more than £11,000.

The fund, which has been set up to support hospitality workers who have lost their jobs and those in at-risk groups, will be spent in its entirety on supplies and staff to produce fresh handmade pasta and sauces. Anyone who donates more than £20 will get 20 percent off in Lina Stores’ restaurants throughout the reopening period, whenever that may be.



‘We want to look after London – the community that has supported us for over 75 years. Please donate what you can, there are many people who are without jobs and at risk as a result of this global crisis,’ the restaurant has said. We couldn’t agree more. For details and to donate, click here.

