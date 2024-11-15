Linkin Park are playing a massive gig at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer: how to get tickets

Fresh from making a huge comeback this year with brand new frontwoman Emily Armstrong, Linkin Park are showing no intention of slowing down. The iconic emo band’s From Zero World Tour was so successful that they have announced a string of stadium shows in 2025, just as their seventh studio album From Zero drops.

Band member Mike Shinoda said: ‘Getting back out on the road has been incredible. The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.’

Linkin Park will return to London and play Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 28. Here’s what you need to know about getting tickets.

When do Linkin Park tickets go on sale?

General sale for Linkin Park at Wembley Stadium goes live at 10am on Friday, November 22. You can find them here.

Presale

Fans that are part of the LP Underground fan club will get exclusive presale access on Monday, November 18 at 11am. Sign up for that here. There are several other presales happening in the lead up to general sale. They are as follows:

O2 Priority: Tuesday, November 19, 1pm

Tuesday, November 19, 1pm LP Newsletter Presale: Tuesday, November 19, 1pm

Tuesday, November 19, 1pm From Zero Album Preorder Presale: Tuesday, November 19, 1pm

Tuesday, November 19, 1pm Live Nation Presale: Thursday, November 21, 10am

Thursday, November 21, 10am Spotify Presale: Thursday, November 21, 12pm

Ticket prices

We don’t know how much tickets for Linkin Park will be yet, but for their O2 show earlier this year, face-value tickets ranged from £57 to £156.

Supporting acts

For Linkin Park’s Wembley performance, they will be supported by Canadian heavy metal band Spiritbox and American rapper JPEGMAFIA.

ICYMI: These are the best gigs and concerts in November

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.