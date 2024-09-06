Linkin Park at the London O2: tickets, presale access and everything to know

Did you spend your youth moodily posting Linkin Park lyrcis on your MySpace? Then we bring you good news. As well as revealing new front woman, Emily Armstrong, the rock legends have just announced a world tour, and they’ll be stopping off in the Big Smoke.

If you’re buzzing over the news, you won’t have to wait very long — their London show is happening this very month. Here’s everything you need to know about Linkin Park’s From Zero World Tour at the O2.

When are Linkin Park playing at London's O2 Arena?

Linkin Park will take over the O2 on Tuesday, September 24 2024.

When will tickets be on sale?

Set those alarms. Tickets drop at 10am BST on Friday, September 13.

How to get presale tickets

Linkin Park are holding two separate presale events on the same day through their Linkin Park Underground community. The first Linkin Park Undergound Legacy presale will begin on Thursday, September 12 at 10am. These tickets will be available to fans who have been a part of the LPU for some time.

The second set of presale tickets will be released to Linkin Park Undergound Passport Plus members at midday on September 12. To gain access to this, fans will need to subscribe and pay for Linkin Park Underground's premium service.

When did Linkin Park last tour the UK?

The band last played in Old Blighty on July 6, 2017. This was the band’s final performance with frontman Chester Bennington, who died by suicide two days later.

