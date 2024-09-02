Back in the day, were you obsessed with Linkin Park and never seen without a pair of spray-on black skinny jeans? If this sounds like you, then the Museum of Youth Culture needs your help. The gallery is collecting items for a new exhibition all about emo culture and it’s asking for donations to be included.

‘Calling all noughties emo kids,’ the museum wrote in an Instagram post. ‘We need your emo content for a new exhibition launching next month at the Barbican Music Library! If you have mobile phone selfies, digital camera backups, Myspace screenshots or collages, we want to see them!’

It’s time to dig up the digital archive and find those cringeworthy selfies superimposed with dramatic song lyrics, because they could be put on display in the Barbican Music Library. Who’d have thought that all those grainy digital camera photos would one day become art?

If you’ve got something to contribute, head to the Museum of Youth London’s website here to submit your Emo memories. Here’s some inspo:

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Youth Culture

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Youth Culture

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Youth Culture

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Youth Culture

The exhibition launches next month at the Barbican Music Library.

Oasis fever: There’s an exhibition of ultra-rare Oasis memorabilia coming to London.

And here are the top ten art shows in London right now.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.