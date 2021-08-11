London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Lion sculptures in West End
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty for Tusk

Lions on the loose in the West End!

There’s a pride prowling around Piccadilly

Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

If you’re in the West End over the next few weeks, you might see some lions roaming the streets. And no, London Zoo hasn’t got a bit lax with security – the lions are sculptures, part of a global trail looking to raise awareness of shrinking lion populations in Africa.

Yesterday (Tuesday August 10) was World Lion Day, so conservation charity Tusk has installed prides of lion sculptures in cities around the world. The two main prides are in London’s West End and The Hamptons, New York, while there are smaller groups of lions in Sydney, Wellington, Nairobi, Bristol and Edinburgh.

The London Pride includes sculptures designed by celebrities such as Noel Fielding, Lee Mack, and Sara Shamma. Twenty-seven of them dotted around Piccadilly Circus, Covent Garden and Carnaby Street and other areas make up the Tusk Lion Trail.

Each lion features a QR code which links to information about the artist behind it and the importance of conserving lion populations. All the lions will eventually be auctioned to raise funds for Tusk’s conservation projects.

Here’s a handy map showing you the locations of all the sculptures.

20 public sculptures to see in London.

Time Out’s West End area guide.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.