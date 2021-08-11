If you’re in the West End over the next few weeks, you might see some lions roaming the streets. And no, London Zoo hasn’t got a bit lax with security – the lions are sculptures, part of a global trail looking to raise awareness of shrinking lion populations in Africa.

Yesterday (Tuesday August 10) was World Lion Day, so conservation charity Tusk has installed prides of lion sculptures in cities around the world. The two main prides are in London’s West End and The Hamptons, New York, while there are smaller groups of lions in Sydney, Wellington, Nairobi, Bristol and Edinburgh.

The London Pride includes sculptures designed by celebrities such as Noel Fielding, Lee Mack, and Sara Shamma. Twenty-seven of them dotted around Piccadilly Circus, Covent Garden and Carnaby Street and other areas make up the Tusk Lion Trail.

Each lion features a QR code which links to information about the artist behind it and the importance of conserving lion populations. All the lions will eventually be auctioned to raise funds for Tusk’s conservation projects.

Here’s a handy map showing you the locations of all the sculptures.

