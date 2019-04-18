Literally just pictures of London Zoo animals on their annual Easter egg hunt

Each year the folk at ZSL London Zoo stage a little egg hunt for their cute critters. We would tell you why, but we don’t need to. Their reasoning is evident in these truly adorable pics. Enjoy!

Oh, hey there, little squirrel monkey.

There are some happy feet in the house today – am I right, guys?

We’re told this little buddy is a coati and his TINY paw is reaching in for his winnings.

One last coati. Okay, bye!

You’re welcome.

