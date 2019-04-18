Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Literally just pictures of London Zoo animals on their annual Easter egg hunt
By Samantha Willis Posted: Thursday April 18 2019, 3:17pm

Each year the folk at ZSL London Zoo stage a little egg hunt for their cute critters. We would tell you why, but we don’t need to. Their reasoning is evident in these truly adorable pics. Enjoy!

Oh, hey there, little squirrel monkey.

There are some happy feet in the house today – am I right, guys? 

We’re told this little buddy is a coati and his TINY paw is reaching in for his winnings.

One last coati. Okay, bye!

You’re welcome.

Staff writer
By Samantha Willis

Samantha Willis is social media editor at Time Out. She's always on two percent batt and once got hit by a tractor in London. Follow her on Instagram @samanthawillis.

