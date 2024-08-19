Little Simz is curating an evening at the Tate Modern this month

One of the coolest people in London, Little Simz, is going to be hosting an evening at the Tate Modern later this month – and it’s entirely free. Tate Modern Lates will throw an event in collaborating with the award-winning rapper, singer and actor Little Simz on the last Saturday in August.

The free night, curated entirely by Simz, will take place on Saturday August 31 from 6pm until 10pm. Simz will be interviewed live by Clara Amfo, and she will also select a host of exciting creatives to take part in the event.

There will be talks, workshops and performances from artists, writers, DJs and more throughout the night, including appearances from award-winning novelist and author of ‘Open Water’ Caleb Azumah Nelson, and renowned painter, skateboarder and artist Slawn. Simz’ movement director and choreographer Kloé Dean will also be there to lead a dance workshop. She will have attendees of all abilities cutting shapes in the South Tank. And DJs like Tash LC, Keyrah and Drybabe will be there to get the party going.

Little Simz said: ‘I'm incredibly excited to be curating an evening at Tate Modern. It's going to be really special. Being able to invite people from all different walks of life into the space to connect through art is powerful. I hope people feel inspired, uplifted and moved by the experience.’

You can see the full schedule, and find out how to get free tickets to Little Simz in conversation with Clara Amfo, online here.

