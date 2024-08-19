Subscribe
The Courtauld gallery has reopened after a massive fire at Somerset House

The Courtauld’s collection features works by the likes of Van Gogh and Manet

Eddy Frankel
Eddy Frankel
Smoke was seen billowing out of the western side of Somerset House around midday on Saturday (August 17). Around 125 firefighters showed up to tackle the blaze at the central London arts venue, and they managed to get it under control by late afternoon. On social media, Somerset House said a fire had ‘broken out in one small part of the building. All staff and public are safe and the site is closed.’

The fire took place in a section of the Grade I-listed building’s roof. The Courtauld Gallery – located in Somerset House, with its incredible collection of art, including some masterpieces of nineteenth century French art – was unaffected and, after being evacuated on Saturday, has now opened. None of the Courtauld’s artworks were stored in that area of the building.

Jonathan Reekie, the director of the Somerset House Trust, said: ‘What I can confirm is that a fire was spotted at about midday in one corner of the west wing; the site was immediately evacuated and the London Fire Brigade called, who arrived very quickly indeed. Everybody is safe and for now we want to let the London fire brigade get on and do their brilliant work. The west wing is mainly offices and back-of-house facilities, there are no artworks in that area.’

Although the Courtauld was unaffected by the blaze, a breakdancing event at Somerset House due to take place on Sunday was cancelled. Yet more bad news for the beleaguered sport, which, despite its name, just can’t seem to catch a break this summer.

Roger Mayne: 'Youth' is at the Courtauld Gallery until Sep 1. More details here.

