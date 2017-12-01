Live in one of these London postcodes? You could get a 26-30 railcard next week

Maybe it’s because everyone loves a discount or maybe it’s because of the crazy cost of travel generally, but the biggest news from the government Budget last month was the introduction of the new 26-30 railcard. It’s due to launch fully in the spring, but a limited trial with Greater Anglia starts next week – and people living in a handful of London postcodes will be eligible to get those sweet, sweet fare savings early.

The trial will cover all east London postcodes – that’s anything starting with E1 or E1W, E2, E3, E4, E5, E6, E7, E8, E9, E10, E11, E12, E13, E14, E15, E16, E17, E18 or E20.

It’ll also be available for people living in eastern City postcodes starting EC1A, EC1M, EC1N, EC1R, EC1V, EC1Y, EC2A, EC2M, EC2N, EC2R, EC2V, EC2Y, EC3A, EC3M, EC3N, EC3R, EC3V, EC4A, EC4M, EC4N, EC4R, EC4V or EC4Y.

Some of Enfield will also be included, so you can get a railcard if your postcode begins with EN1, EN2, EN3, EN7, EN8, EN9, EN10 or EN11.

You’ll be eligible too if you live in an Ilford postcode starting with IG2, IG3, IG6 or IG7, or a Romford postcode starting with RM1, RM2, RM3, RM4, RM5, RM6, RM7, RM8, RM9, RM10, RM11 or RM12.

London commuters living in the postal districts for Cambridge, Chelmsford, Colchester, Ipswich, Norwich, Peterborough and Stevenage will also be eligible for the railcard trial.

If you’re in one of those postcodes, congrats: you’ll be able to register for the trial. Log in to www.26-30railcard.co.uk on Wednesday December 6th and download the Railcard app for a third off most rail fares in Britain. But be quick: there are only 10,000 available, and we’re predicting they’ll move considerably faster than some of the actual trains out there.

