Live your best life at a four-floor townhouse dedicated to porn star martinis

The porn star martini may not be considered the most sophisticated of cocktails and, because of it's slightly interesting name, it might even get a bad rep. That doesn't mean that it's not absolutely delicious, though. That's why, to celebrate London Cocktail Week, Absolut vodka will be opening a Porn Star Martini Townhouse.

More than just a pop-up bar, the Absolut Porn Star Martini Townhouse will be a sensory experience spread across four floors – with the venue, 19 Greek Street, becoming a giant cocktail shaker as each flavour and ingredient is deconstructed and reimagined in its own bewildering way.

The first floor will apparently become a ‘mist-filled forest’ where visitors will be surrounded by the sweet scent of vanilla. As you ascend, there’ll be a bubble maze – something that’s hopefully not like a foam party down the Student Union – and a passion fruit kaleidoscope created by Fred Butler (she's made hats for Lady Gaga).

This journey through the drink culminates on the top floor where, after you've battled through the forest, the maze and the trippy passion fruit, you’ll come face-to-face with a cocktail station and, now familiar with the flavours, you’ll get to mix your own porn star martini. It’s a quest like no other, tbh, and one that definitely deserves a drink at the end.

So, when can you set off on your journey into the heart of this sweet, vodka-and-prosecco-filled goodness? The Absolut Porn Star Martini Townhouse will open its doors between 5pm and 9pm from Wednesday October 3 until Saturday October 6 at 19 Greek Street, W1D 4DT. Tickets are priced at £9 and are available here.

