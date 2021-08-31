A five-star hotel might not be the first place you’d think to go when you’re looking to get inked but Andaz London Liverpool Street is a little different. The property already has art created by local tattoo artists throughout the building and tattoo art featured on the headboards of each bed, and now it’s launching a pop-up tattoo parlour. The hotel will team up with Portuguese-born, London-based tattoo artist Andre Teixeira to provide Londoners and hotel guests with some new tatts.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout September, you’ll be able to visit the Andaz Lounge to either get a pre-existing design etched on to you or create something bespoke in collaboration with Teixeira. The pop-up parlour will be in a private area of the lounge, so you won’t have to worry about nosy on-lookers while you’re going under the needle.

Andaz London

The experienced Teixeira will provide each customer with a full consultation before inking begins to help them decide on the best placement and design, and answer any questions about their new tattoo. You don’t have to be staying at the Andaz London Liverpool Street to take advantage of the pop-up, either – anyone is welcome at this tattoo parlour.

For a consultation or to book an appointment, email bookhellyeah1987@gmail.com. The Andaz pop-up will be open from 3pm to 8pm every Thursday to Saturday in September.

40 Liverpool St, EC2M 7QN

