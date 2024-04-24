Art deco oasis Claridge’s has hosted many starry events through the years and always attracts a fashionable crowd, with its luxuriously designed rooms and suites. Some guestrooms continue the deco theme, while others are more classic, but all have beautiful furnishings. White marble bathrooms are suitably luxurious and comfort is key: bedside panels control all the room's mod cons. Its main restaurant is also not to be sniffed at, boasting smart grey and stained-glass skylights. A stay here is the epitome of decadence.
So, when we say 'central London', what do we actually mean? Well, there are two main hubs: the ever-iconic West End and the money-making district of the City so there's a huge range of options for a convenient stay.
The former is London's entertainment core with plenty to do, new restaurants to dine at and iconic pubs for ending any evening with a buzz. The latter is where you'll find your luxury boutiques and exclusive restaurants and haunts. Whether you want to be close to the action or treat yourself to some decadence, we've pooled together the very best hotels in central London to help you narrow things down.
Looking for more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs.
Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every hotel featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.