London bookshops are delivering books for free to those in self-isolation

As we all start working from home and self-isolating in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 situation, many of London’s independent businesses are bracing themselves for uncertain times ahead. Bookshops across London have started closing their doors but despite continuing restrictions, they are determined to provide Londoners with all the reading material they’ll need to get them through a long stint indoors. Here’s a list of all the indy bookshops in London that will be biking and hand-delivering books to people’s doors over the coming weeks.

East

Burley Fisher Books



The independent Haggerston bookshop has decided to close until the end of March, but they are still determined to keep your reading list in check. Email, or message them on Twitter and Instagram, with the last book you read and enjoyed and they’ll suggest a new read for you. They’ll even drop it through your letterbox, if you’re in the Hackney area. Not local? They can post it to you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burley Fisher Books (@burleyfisher) on Mar 16, 2020 at 4:42am PDT

Pages of Hackney



The Lower Clapton Road bookshop has decided to close its doors until the end of March. However, they will be offering free home delivery by bike in Hackney. If you’re not local they also offer UK-wide delivery via email. They can also help you choose your next read remotely.

Newham Bookshop

Volunteers have been drafted in to this wonderful community-focused shop to bike books to people in the Newham area. Either email or ring the shop to order. They can also recommend reads remotely and post books UK-wide.

North

Stokey Bookshop

Stoke Newington dwellers in need of a read can get one pedalled out to them by the fine folk at this award-winning bookshop. Just drop them a line over email, or ring the shop, and they will deliver locally and post further afield. They’ve also got jigsaws in stock if self-isolation is really getting too much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stoke Newington Bookshop (@stokeybookshop) on Mar 17, 2020 at 7:57am PDT







South

The Word Bookshop

South-east Londoners in self-isolation don’t need to go without essential reading. The Word Bookshop near Goldsmiths College in New Cross will take orders over the phone and deliver them on the shop bike to addresses within three miles, free of charge.

Herne Hill Books

This superb independent bookshop on Railton Road will be delivering books to locals. Just call or email the shop and they can offer their suggestions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yasmine wilde (@ywilde) on Nov 12, 2018 at 1:19pm PST

Beckenham Bookshop

If you need a distraction from isolation, or just want to clear some titles off your reading bucket list Beckenham Bookshop has got your back. You can order by phone or online for local delivery. They’ll aim to get reads to self-isolators by the next working day.

West

Nomad Books

Fulham residents in isolation can call or email Nomad for reads to keep you sane. They can post them out to Londoners further afield, or will hand-deliver to those in the area.



Don’t forget about them! Read our guide to London’s best bookshops ready for when we’re all able to go out again.

Keep an eye on the latest London events cancelled due to coronavirus.