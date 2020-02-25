London Bridge is closing down (sort of) until October

It’s often overshadowed by its more photogenic neighbours, but London Bridge has been hard at work since 1973. Nearly 50 years without a holiday is a long time – and from March 16 until the end of October the iconic landmark is going to be closed to traffic while it undergoes some much-needed waterproofing work at a cost of £5 million.

Private cars, vans, lorries, motorbikes and coaches will all be barred from crossing it and will be redirected over either Tower Bridge or Blackfriars Bridge – but if you’re in a London bus, tour bus or licensed taxi you can still head over. Cyclists and pedestrians will be welcome too, although there’ll only be one cycle lane operating in each direction and one of the pavements will be out of action until August.

