Bimini standing in front of a London Pride bus
Photograph: TfL

London buses and trains are getting a rainbow-tastic makeover for Pride

The network has also collaborated with Bimini, Gok Wan, Nick Grimshaw and other LGBTQ+ icons

This Saturday, London will be awash with the rainbow colours of Pride as the annual parade (and plenty of partying) takes place in the city centre. TfL will also be showing its support to the queer community by decorating trains and buses with colourful Pride bus and train wraps, as well as putting up a load of posters featuring London LGBTQ+ icons. Keep your eyes peeled!

Double-decker buses, Overground and Elizbeth Line trains will be given the rainbow treatment and wrapped in a design that features the stripes of the Pride flag and the slogan ‘Every story matters’. 

Look out for posters featuring stars such as Bimini, Gok Wan, comedian Dee Allum, drag queen Asifa Lahore, and dancer Queen Mojo. Queer TfL staff members will also be celebrated on posters, and they will show their pride through designs, poems and craftwork across the network. Plus, Tube station whiteboards will be decorated with quotes from LGBTQ+ books, including Nick Grimshaw's ‘Soft Lad’ in some stations.  

The technicolour wrap has already been splattered across the Route 63 bus that runs between Honour Oak and King’s Cross. And you can spot it on the Richmond/Clapham Junction to Stratford, and the Dalston/Highbury & Islington to West Croydon/Crystal Palace/New Cross Overground lines from today. The Pride Lizzie Line train will be in action from June 30.

Your ultimate guide to Pride in London this year.

Everything you need to know about the London Pride parade 2023

Share the story

