Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right London cafés need to start taking tea seriously, okay?
News / Drinking

London cafés need to start taking tea seriously, okay?

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Tuesday January 28 2020, 4:19pm

Tea at the Timberyard, London
Photograph: Timberyard

London's brilliant coffee bars get all the respect, but what about tea? Here, self-confessed coffee hater Isabelle Aron explains why the best cafés cater for all.

‘Do you want to go for a coffee?’. It’s a simple enough question for most people. But not for me. I don’t want to go for a coffee because, well... I hate coffee. Love the smell, hate the taste.

Tea, on the other hand, is the best. But no one ever asks if you want to go for a tea, do they? It’s an offer reserved for grandmas and boring hen parties. Tea is often in the shadow of its more sophisticated, more caffeinated sibling.

And I can see why. You want an English breakfast tea? Great, that’ll be £3.50 for some hot water and a bag, thanks very much. It’ll be a bog-standard PG Tips one too.

But I’m here to push the tea agenda. There are some London cafés that don’t treat tea as an afterthought.

At Soho’s Yumchaa you’ll find 50 varieties of loose-leaf black, green, white and herbal, while Prufrock and Timberyard in Seven Dials have extensive lists too.

It’s time everywhere else followed suit. I’m talking fancy teapots (ideally with a minimalist Scandi aesthetic), loose-leaf (or posh teabags, at least) and different varieties.

Show tea some respect.

Get a good brew at London's best afternoon tea spots

Find more fab tea and cakes at one of London's tea specialists

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Isabelle A 1174 Posts

Isabelle Aron is Deputy Features Editor at Time Out London. She joined in 2015.

Having started at Time Out London working on the blog, Isabelle developed an in-depth knowledge of weird pop-up venues, niche tube map facts and silly London food hybrids. As Deputy Features Editor, the topic she covers are equally varied – from interviewing the 'Queer Eye' guys (a career highlight) to telling stories of ordinary Londoners doing extraordinary things. Born and bred in London, Isabelle has been in the industry for five years and during her time Time Out, she's won a PPA New Talent 30 Under 30 award and been nominated for Best Team at the BSME awards for her work with Features Editor Kate Lloyd.

Reach her at isabelle.aron@timeout.com or connect with here on Twitter and Instagram: @izzyaron

Latest news

    More news