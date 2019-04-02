Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right London could get a 1,000-foot skyscraper called The Tulip
News / City Life

London could get a 1,000-foot skyscraper called The Tulip

By James Manning Posted: Tuesday April 2 2019, 1:57pm

First there was The Shard. Then came The Scalpel. Now plans have been submitted for a new skyscraper that would be the tallest building in the City of London – and it’s called The Tulip.

Architects Foster + Partners have already left their mark on the City with 30 St Mary Axe, known by literally everyone as The Gherkin. Now they’re aiming to construct a 1,000-foot-tall Gherkin-on-a-stick right next door.

There’s one big difference between this and London’s glut of new residential and office towers: The Tulip is intended to be a visitor attraction. The designs include viewing galleries, bars and restaurants, internal ’sky bridges’ and external rotating pods, plus a high-tech educational facility that state schools can use for free and spaces for cultural, educational and tech events.

If plans are approved, construction of the tower could be finished by 2025 – by which time Londoners will no doubt have come up with a sillier name for it. How about The Wizard’s Staff?

Update, 2 April 2019: The City of London planning committee has granted permission for The Tulip to be built. It’ll now be reviewed by Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Sign up here to get the latest from London straight to your inbox.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By James Manning 514 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

Comments

1 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest
Eduardo M

Not really a new invention. Buenos Aires has had a (much more modest in size, but functional) one for decades.