London Firework Displays you can still get tickets for this Bonfire Night 2024

It’s almost November 5, which means Brits will get together across the country to celebrate that time a guy tried to blow up Parliament but didn’t get away with it.

Keen beans will have made their Bonfire Night plans well in advance, but for those of you who are less organised, fear not. There’s still a chance to cop tickets to fireworks displays in London that aren’t sold out.

Here are the five biggest and best displays still with tickets.

Alexandra Palace

Tickets for the Ally Pally fireworks are currently on final release, which means the last few are still up for grabs. Get them online here.

Battersea

Battersea fireworks are sold out on Saturday, but tickets are still available for Sunday.

Morden Park

Tickets to the kid-friendly and adults musical fireworks displays in Morden are on sale here.

Wimbledon Park

You can buy tickets to Wimbledon fireworks on Tuesday November 5 here.

Beckenham

There are still tickets going for Beckenham Fireworks display online here.

Sold out Bonfire Night Displays

The following displays are sold out:

Battersea Park Saturday

Dulwich

Stow

Coram’s Fields

Cancelled Fireworks Displays

A few displays across London have been called off this year, you can read all about those here.

