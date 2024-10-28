A full list of all the major London Bonfire Night fireworks displays cancelled for 2024

The fieriest night in the British calendar is almost upon us. On the fifth of November, hundreds of fireworks will light up London skies and bonfires will blaze across our parks (in a safe way, obviously) to pay homage to the thwarting of the Gunpowder Plot in 1605.

But all those pyrotechnics are expensive. As is all the food and entertainment that’s often involved in Guy Fawkes Night jubilations. So far, three Bonfire Night displays across London have been called off for 2024, like Blackheath and Carshalton, mostly due to high costs.

Planning ahead for Bonfire Night next week? These are the major London events no longer going ahead.

Tower Hamlets

If you’re local to the area, this isn’t really a huge surprise. Tower Hamlets’ Bonfire Night celebrations at Victoria Park have been cancelled every year for the past five years. The council didn’t give a reason why this year’s display won’t go ahead, but in previous years it’s been down to things like budget cuts and crowd control during the pandemic.

Carshalton

Carshalton fireworks, on the border of southwest London, were cancelled this year due to ‘escalating costs’ and ‘insufficient support’ from the local council.

Blackheath

Once ‘London’s biggest free fireworks display’, Blackheath Bonfire Night has been called off for the fifth year in a row, thanks to a lack of funding and ‘severe financial pressure’s. Lewisham Council said it couldn’t justify the costs ‘for just one night over vital services like adult social care and children’s services’.

Bonfire Night with Time Out

Luckily, London has plenty of other options. For those in southeast, Beckenham’s Charity Fireworks, Dulwich and West Wickham displays are just a short bus ride away. In southwest you’ve got Wimbledon and Crystal Palace close by and in east, there’s the Stow Firework Spectacular in Walthamstow. Read our guide to Bonfire Night in London for all the information

