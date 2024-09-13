London Gatwick is getting more flights to popular ski destinations this winter

Your tan is fading, your nose is running every time you emerge from the Underground and suddenly, you’re constantly craving a warm, hearty soup. In other words, summer is over. The sudden drop in temperature this week may have you wanting to jet off to warmer climates, but how about wholly embracing the chill and hitting the slopes instead?

As fate would have it, London Gatwick has expanded its winter offering and this year will have 250 flights heading to 15 of Europe’s top skiing destinations. They include routes to Grenoble and Chambery in France, offering access to Val d’Isere, Turin in Italy, close to Sauze d'Oulx, and Sofia in Bulgaria which is a short journey from Borovets, one of Europe’s most underrated resorts.

Stephanie Wear, Gatwick’s aviation development vice president, said: ‘Every winter we welcome more than a million passengers jetting off with their skis and snowboards, so we know how popular these destinations are with our passengers.

‘We are delighted to be able to offer such a breadth of choice this winter, with fantastic connectivity to a number of the best ski resorts across Europe.’

The full list of ski destinations accessible from London Gatwick

Bolzano, Italy

Chambery, France

Friedrichshafen, Germany

Grenoble, France

Geneva, Switzerland

Innsbruck, Austria

Ivalo, Finland

Kuusamo, Finland

Kittila, Finland

Lyon, France

Rovaniemi, Finland

Sofia, Bulgaria

Salzburg, Austria

Turin, Italy

Verona Villafranca, Italy

