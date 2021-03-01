As far as next-level thrills go, ‘walking into a well-stocked Asian supermarket’ is right up there with base jumping and wake-boarding. Oseyo in Camden: that’s a good one. Holloway’s Hing Yip is a gem. Loon Fung is obviously a China Town OG. Well, there’s a new one to add to the list. A real heavyweight. Ladies and gentlemen: give it up for Tian Tian Market in Aldgate.

A branch of Tian Tian (which sort of translates as ‘Sky Sky’ or ‘Heaven Heaven’) already exists in Millwall. From the looks of it, though, this new one is about one hundred times sexier, featuring fresh meat and fish counters, hot food, a bakery (featuring top-notch Japanese patisserie like Wa and Kova) and the all-important sake bar (reserve your spot for May 17).

All very exciting, but what if we told you this new Tian Tian has already become a place of pilgrimage for teens. You might well assume this suggests some kind of chemsex dungeon beneath the premises, or a Soundcloud rapper meet-and-greet, but no. The object of the Gen-Z fascination is a particular brand of mochi that pops up a lot on Tik Tok. The Little Moons craze has effectively created a mochi drought throughout London. Tian Tian, with its many confectionery aisles, is pretty much the only place stocking them now. We’re not saying there’s anything inherently suspicious about this, but is it conceivable that an Asian supermarket could manufacture a Tik Tok craze in order to gain a monopoly on mochi sales? Our lawyers tell us: no, this is not conceivable.

