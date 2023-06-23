Ah, there’s nowhere quite like Europe. From the ruins of Rome to the grand galleries of Paris, the Continent attracts huge numbers of culture-vultures from across the globe each year.

But, if you’re looking to get your money’s worth, where’s the most culture-packed place that you can tackle in one fell swoop? Well, The Social Hub have done the research to rank Europe’s best cultural hots pots, creating a rundown of 10 of the top places to visit.

Taking the top spot is the best place in the world. Or if you want the exact coordinates: London, England. Yes, we may get stroppy with the Central Line or bemoan its bars’ early closing hours, but with its bustling theatre and arts scene, rich heritage, historical architecture and landmarks, London has beaten cities like Paris, Barcelona and Berlin to take number one in Europe.

According to The Social Hub, London’s whopping 235 museums and galleries is what’s given it its crown. Meanwhile, we’re spoilt for choice with 791 cultural and historic activities on offer, from Buckingham Palace and Big Ben to the Tate Modern and the V&A. Better still, many of our most glorious attractions are totally free.

Prefer a bit more razzle-dazzle? London is of course also known for its world-class West End, offering everything from popular musicals like Matilda and Hamilton to fresh adaptations of plays like The Crucible. There truly is no end to the ways we can spend our paychecks.

London had some tough competition to make it to the top. Here are the other European cultural hotspots that made the list:

London, England Berlin, Germany Paris, France Barcelona, Spain Prague, Czech Republic Rome, Italy Lisbon, Portugal Madrid, Spain Frankfurt, Germany Vienna, Austria

