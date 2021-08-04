Bookshops lend themselves easily to Instagram. So much effort goes into the design of each book, and then into their presentation in a shop, that the results can’t help but dazzle.

London obviously has plenty of beautiful bookshops, but only one made it into the The Knowledge Academy’s top ten most Instagrammable bookshops in the world chart: Daunt Books came in at number ten – and it’s not hard to see why.

Daunt’s Marylebone branch is a long, narrow refuge of deep oak bannisters, ornate green lamps and arching stained glass. Opened in 1912, it claims to have been the first custom-built bookshop in the world.

But how, you ask, does a bookshop achieve Instagrammability? Good question. After establishing a seed list of famous bookshops around the world, The Knowledge Academy collected and ranked total hashtag counts. Daunt Books had 21,121 hashtag mentions, while the shop in the number one spot, Los Angeles’s The Last Bookstore, had a grand total of 110,498.

Daunt has several locations across London and was the highest placed of all UK bookstores. The next closest, Barter Books in Alnwick, came in with 14,331 hashtag instances.

These findings arrive just in time for National Book Lovers Day on August 9, and show that even if you don't like books, you can definitely still love bookshops.

