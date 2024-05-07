London
Timeout

Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5
Photograph: Alexandre Rotenberg / Shutterstock.com

London Heathrow is officially one of the world’s best airports

Heathrow, Gatwick and London City all featured in this year’s edition of the World Airport Awards

Written by
Sabah Osman
London Heathrow has been officially named one of the best airports in the world in the 2024 World Airport AwardsReceiving praise for it its wide range of amenities, efficient operation (well, when staff aren’t on strike) and good connections to central London, Heathrow came 21st overall – up one spot from the same ranking last year. 

The top three airports globally in this year’s World Airport Awards were Doha’s Hamad International Airport, renowned for its modern facilities and excellent customer service, followed by Singapore Changi Airport – a frequent top ranker praised for its top-notch leisure amenities – and Seoul Incheon Airport, hailed for its spotless terminals and smooth transit experience. 

As for London's other major airports? Gatwick came in at 48th, while London City ranked 82nd. Perhaps unsurprisingly, neither Luton nor Stansted (both of which had entries in a recent list of the country’s worst airport terminals) made the cut. 

While Heathrow’s 21st place showing might not sound that impressive, it’s not to be sniffed at. And the airport is aiming higher in the near future, pushing forward with an ambitious multi-billion pound expansion that includes a third runway and increased capacity. 

You can read more about the full 2024 World Airport Awards on Time Out here

