It’s official: 5 London nightclubs are the best in the world

DJ Mag has just unveiled its list of the planet’s finest dance spots – and several are in the capital

London might have been declared the worst party city in the UK, but that’s not for lack of trying. Despite the price of pints going through the roof and independent venues closing all over the city, we do have some banging nightclubs. And now it’s official. According to DJ Mag, London has five of the best clubs in the world right now. Take that, Berlin.

In DJ Mag’s annual ranking of the world’s best clubs, voters from 229 territories around the world came together to nominate the best nightclubs on the planet. Out of those 100, the Big Smoke’s clubs took five spots.

The seventh best club in the world was fabric. Opening in 1999, the former meat warehouse in Farringdon has been a mecca for clubbers in London for 25 years, known for its crystal clear sound system, vibrating dancefloor and excellent programming of underground house, techno and drum ‘n’ bass DJs.

‘Few clubs in the world are as storied as fabric,’ wrote DJ Mag. ‘The last 12 months saw a redesign of the iconic main entrance, and the opening of a new shop selling pizza, soft drinks, music and merch. Bookings, as always, included the cream of the underground, alongside residents Craig Richards, Terry Francis, Anna Wall, Bobby., Harry McCanna, Hutch, Jaden Thompson and Josh Caffé.’

fabric joined the ranks of Ibiza’s Ushuaïa, Green Valley in Brazil and Hï Ibiza, which took the number one spot for the second year in a row.

Also topping the list was Ministry of Sound at number 18 and Studio 338 at number 19. London’s newest rave spot in an old Ikea, Drumsheds, came in as a new entry at number 67, while the freshly renovated Koko in Camden re-entered the ranking at number 87. You can find DJ Mag’s full ranking here.

All this got you in the mood for a night out? Lace up your dancing shoes, and get down to one of the best nightclubs in London according to Time Out.

ICYMI: The National Theatre has just announced its autumn season.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox