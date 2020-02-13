London is getting ANOTHER storm this weekend

Batten down the hatches, it looks like it’s going to be a wet one. Again.

The Met Office has issued new yellow weather warnings ahead of the arrival of Storm Dennis (yes! another one!) which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds our way this weekend.

Dennis is not expected to be as severe as Storm Ciara, which less than a week ago wreaked havoc across the country bringing flooding, power outages and severe delays.

London and the south-east will experience windy weather that could be as strong as 50mph inland and reach up to 60mph in coastal areas. Heavy rain is also forecast, which could bring a risk of further flooding where the ground is already saturated.

Naturally, delays and cancellations on public transport are also to be expected over the weekend. Joy of joys.

What better excuse to hunker down inside and wait this storm out.

