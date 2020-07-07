London is getting the UK’s first orange-wine bar

No way, rosé! This bar will be dedicated to the orange stuff only

Lots of things in London are changing but one thing still remains: the thirst for a glass of the good stuff. And as Hackney restaurant Silver Lining – the sister to neighbouring cocktail bar Every Cloud (yes, we see what you did there and we very much approve) – prepares to emerge from lockdown, it’s decided to come to the aid of London’s obsessive oenophiles, by transforming into a bar dedicated to orange wine. The move will make it the UK’s first orange-wine bar.

For the uninitiated, orange wine is the product of ‘skin contact’ – that means the skins of white grapes are left on during fermentation (traditionally, they’re removed when making the white wines you’ll be more familiar with). The result is an orange-hued bevvy with extra tannins, and as such, a more complex, bitter flavour. Orange wine has become a bit of a cult drink in the capital thanks to the growing interest in natural and low-intervention wines – and probably in no small part due to its exciting shade when swilled around in your glass.

The bar had been dabbling in skin-contact wines before lockdown, with its weekly promotions on ‘Orange Wednesdays’. But now, Silver Lining will be introducing a menu of 30 different orange wines.

‘Our closure during lockdown has given us time to plan and reopen with something we’re really passionate about. Currently, even in a specialist establishment, you may only find one or two orange wines on a menu, which is why we’ve continued to work with our fantastic wine growers and suppliers, to present a range of orange and skin-contact wine that really shows the breadth and variety of this category,’ said Silver Lining’s managing director Sarah Maddox.

Wines will be initially sold on a takeaway basis as a part of the venue’s phased return from lockdown. Although the bar is yet to confirm when it will be able to reopen for sit-in customers (its small premises make social-distancing measures a bit tricky to put into place), it plans to do so as soon as the government guidelines are further loosened.

Let’s hope that’s soon, so London can be blessed with this bright proposition.

