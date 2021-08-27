London
Photograph: Stephen Chung / Alamy Live News

London is one of the few places in the UK where Covid rates aren’t rising

London is saying no to Coronavirus, thanks very much

Written by
Marcus Brown
Who would have predicted that, eh? After hopping on countless packed out tubes and busses, the reopening of mega-clubs like Fabric and Printworks and getting back into the office, it appears London is one of the only places in the UK where Covid rates haven’t risen. London actually has the lowest rate in the UK with 247.3 per 100,000 down from 277.6. This is despite recent UK Gov stats that show that 67 percent of Londoners over 16 have had at least one Covid vaccination, actually one of the lowest rates in England, with the Southwest at 86 percent.

The only other region where cases haven’t risen is Yorkshire and Humber. Case rates in the rest of England continue to rise steadily. With the lifting of restrictions, it was only to be expected that cases in the UK would go up, though let’s hope the continued rollout of the vaccine prevents another lockdown this winter. The UK still has one of the highest rates in Europe, so Londoners or not, we’re all crossing our fingers this will begin to fall in the coming months.

Free kebabs for Covid jabs! Le Bab is offering the ultimate post-vaccine pressie.

Things to do in London this week.

