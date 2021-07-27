Prove you’ve had the jab and get any kebab on the menu for free

Throughout August, fun and yum contemporary kebab house Le Bab is offering people who’ve had their Covid vaccine within the past seven days a totally free kebab in a little scheme it’s calling Babs for Jabs. Genius. The name’s almost as good as the offer.

From August 5 to 31, all you need to do is send proof of your vaccine via Instagram DM to @eatlebab or email to info@eatlebab.com and book either the Soho, Old Street or Covent Garden branch of Le Bab for a sit-down meal or a takeaway. The offer is available from noon to 7pm and you can have any kebab you like on the menu, but booking in advance is a must.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Bab (@eatlebab)

If we weren’t already vaxxed and relaxed we’d go for the veggie paneer kebab, which features Le Bab’s signature paneer served with fresh beetroot and coconut puree with pickled cucumber, crispy onions, curry mayo and coriander. Heaven. And even better on a two-day Pfizer comedown, we imagine.

Le Bab’s newest opening is in Old Street, which only launched at the start of summer and has an impressive 5am licence. Its menu includes a dish designed especially for late-late-late-night sessions: pepperoni pork shawarma, which is a combo of Le Bab’s much-loved pork shawarma with a pepperoni pizza – meaning additional spicy soppressata, tomato pork jus, mozzarella fondue, basil and parsley. Veggies on the other hand can feast on the new Dirty Vegan Kebab made with Beyond Meat, house-pickled cucumber, sweet chilli relish, crispy fries, vegan mayo, sumac, vegan fondue sauce and cress.

All that for a simple ol’ vaccine? Worth it, Londoners.

