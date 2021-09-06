London passes 1 million Covid cases as schools return this week

Things have seemingly returned to normal: venues are packed once again, you can order a drink from the bar, and London is almost back to its bristling-bustling best. However, government data on Friday confirms that more than 1 million Londoners have been infected by the virus, in a stark reminder of the impact it has had on the capital.

The figures, recorded since February 11 last year, have been released as a third booster shot for the most vulnerable and elderly is anticipated later this year, with Health Minister Sajid Javid saying that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended that the next round of vaccines starts this month. London, though, still has problems with people getting their first and second jabs; the capital (rather embarrassingly) boasts the lowest vaccine uptake of all regions in the UK, with only 67 percent of adults having received their first jab and just over 59 percent the second. The next lowest regions for first jabs are the West Midlands and the North West, with figures of 79 and 80 percent respectively.

This week, health chiefs and ministers have been urging Londoners to get vaccinated as soon as possible with schools returning this and next week, with a rise in infections once again likely over the coming months – let’s just pray that it doesn’t mean another lockdown. Although the UK has one of the best vaccination programmes in Europe, it is still incumbent upon us to keep ourselves, loved ones and any Tom, Dick and Harry walking down the street safe, but if that isn’t enough incentive, what about a free kebab for a simple jab that doesn’t even hurt?

London is one of the few places in the UK where Covid rates aren’t rising.

