Is it even summer in London if you’re not up on a roof? But with our rooftop bars closed to the public, the closest you might have come this year is drinking in a park with a hilly vantage point. So charge your takeaway pints for this news. Skylight has just announced it’s reopening for summer 2020, setting its sights on July 4 for the relaunch.

Skylight at Tobacco Dock is usually open for much of the year, with a winter look as well as views and booze to match the languid sunsets of a London summer. It was due to reopen for the summer season in June but had to put plans on holds like all of London’s public venues.

With the return of England’s bars pencilled in for July 4 at the earliest, many watering holes are now considering whether they might be among the first wave to return. Skylight is one of the first to confirm it will be one of them. That’s probably because it’s blessed with ample outdoor space primed for social distancing.

To allow more room for punters, Skylight will be packing up the croquet and lawn games and adding more tables. These will all be bookable and table service will be in operation to avoid any crowding at the bar. To make sure there’s no contact with bar staff, each table will have its own collection point and contactless payment stations will be added throughout the venue.

Expect a one-way system in place across the venue, too – which might make those pauses to gawp at the London skyline a bit more tricky. But it’ll be worth it to be reunited with the great London tradition of sky-high imbibing.

Skylight is set to reopen on July 4 at midday. Book a table here.

