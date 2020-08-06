London temperatures set to soar to a scorching 37C tomorrow

Now, don’t get us wrong, we love a heatwave in London. Especially when it means those outdoor gatherings that have marked our 2020 summer can go ahead without a hitch. But this news feels a little extreme for even the biggest sun worshipper: tomorrow (Friday August 7), London is being forecast a temperature high of 37C.

The meteoric temperature is being predicted by The Weather Channel, although, panicked cool-climate lovers can breathe a sigh of relief at slightly balmier estimates from other weather forecasting outlets for the weekend. The BBC suggests that Friday could reach a more moderate 35C, while the Met Office is keeping its cool with a top temperature of 34C predicted.

The outlook for the rest of the weekend across all sources is pointing to more of the same – although, thankfully, with some of the edge taken off. Temperatures in London are forecast to be in the early thirties on both Saturday and Sunday.

As for tomorrow, those predictions could see last Friday (July 31) challenged for its title as the third hottest day ever recorded in the UK, when the mercury reached 37.8C at Heathrow Airport. It might be time to source – or fashion from items around the house – that home-office desk fan, pronto.

