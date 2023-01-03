What dates are the tube, train and Overground strikes?

It may be a new year, but it’s the same old story when it comes to London’s trains. After lots of disruption over the festive period, rail and Overground strikes are continuing into 2023.

In a double whammy, RMT and ASLEF union members at Network Rail will continue strikes on January 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. This means that Londoners are now looking at a full working week in January without commuter services.

Are there more transport strikes planned for London in the future?

Yes. The RMT has confirmed that there will be a further six months of strikes on London Underground in 2023 following a ballot: 94 percent of its members voted to continue industrial action over pay and pensions.

Elizabeth line workers have also voted to strike this month. Employees of the Lizzie line voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, with 94 percent of staff voting ‘yes’ to strikes.

There’s also a London bus strike planned between January 4 and 5 with routes in south and west London most likely to be affected.

When is the Elizabeth line strike?

TSSA union has voted for strike action for its members working on the Elizabeth line. The walkout is planned to take place on Thursday January 12.

What about the rest of the UK?

Much of the planned industrial action is countrywide. All the details are here.

Will strikes affect the Eurostar?

Eurostar is currently assessing how the RMT strikes will affect its timetable. You can keep up with all the latest details here.

Which London train lines will be affected?

As this is a Network Rail strike, it’s affecting train lines across the country, including those coming in and out of London. TfL hasn’t confirmed its participation in this strike, however, some London services are going to be affected.

The majority of tube services will run as normal, but there’s disruption on the Overground, Elizabeth line, Circle line and parts of the District and Bakerloo lines.

On the Lizzie line, trains will run between Liverpool Street and Shenfield (not stopping in Whitechapel), from Abbey Wood to Paddington and between Paddington and Heathrow/Reading. There will be just two trains per hour in some sections, and services largely limited to between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

On the Overground there will be no trains between 7.30am and 6pm and reduced services when they are running.

On the District line, there will be limited service between Wimbledon and Parsons Green, as well as Richmond and Turnham Green, while the Bakerloo line won’t run between Queens Park and Harrow & Wealdstone.

Network Rail warns that travellers should plan ahead and only use trains if absolutely necessary, with the majority of services being cancelled. Services that are still running are expected to be extremely busy.

Why are train workers striking?

The RMT has been fighting for a pay rise and better working conditions for a year.

In a recent statement, the union said: ‘Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that the government is directly interfering with our attempts to reach a settlement. The union suspended previous strike action in good faith to allow for intensive negotiations to resolve the dispute.

‘Yet Network Rail have failed to make an improved offer on jobs, pay and conditions for our members during the last two weeks of talks. At the same time Rail Delivery Group, representing the train operating companies, have also broken a promise to make a meaningful offer on pay and conditions and even cancelled negotiations that were due to take place yesterday.’

Lynch said: ‘This latest round of strikes will show how important our members are to the running of this country and will send a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay and conditions for our people.

‘We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of government is presiding over these talks. The employers are in disarray and saying different things to different people, sometimes at the same time.’

Now Elizabeth line rail workers are going on strike.

