London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Uber in London
Photograph: Chrispictures / Shutterstock.com

Londoners are Britain’s worst Uber passengers, apparently

Riders in the capital need to take a long hard look at themselves

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

How often do you slam the door when getting out of an Uber? Or loudly play your own music? You might want to think about the consequences of your actions, because it turns out Londoners are some of the worst-rated Uber riders in the country. 

According to data released by Uber, London passengers in 2023 had an average rating of 4.72 stars. It might not sound that bad, but Uber ratings rarely dip below 4.5. The second-worst passengers in the UK were from Birmingham, with an average rating of 4.76. While the riders with the highest scores came from Merseyside, boasting an admirable average score of 4.9 stars. 

Here's the full list of Uber rider ratings from 2023:

  • Merseyside - 4.9
  • Cambridge and East Anglia - 4.89
  • Stoke - 4.88
  • Brighton and Sussex - 4.86
  • Edinburgh - 4.86
  • Sheffield - 4.85
  • Cardiff - 4.85
  • Oxford - 4.84 
  • Glasgow - 4.83
  • Leeds - 4.82
  • Manchester - 4.82
  • Nottingham - 4.82
  • Leicester - 4.81
  • Birmingham - 4.76
  • London - 4.72

Londoners might want to pull their socks up, as drivers have listed some of the reasons why they might give lower ratings. Slamming the door, rude or aggressive passengers, and eating while in the car are all big Uber faux pas. That means no sloppy kebabs after a night out. Drivers also weren't happy with passengers drinking booze in the car, asking to smoke with the window open or not fastening their seatbelts. 

We recently looked into why it’s so hard to get an Uber in London at the moment, and drivers told us they’re less likely to pick up passengers who had a lower rating. They’re also likely to avoid you if you’re drunk, or if you’re asking to be picked up in a busy late-night area of the city, like Soho

ICYMI: London is now home to the ‘world’s first nightlife concierge’.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.