London is now home to the ‘world’s first nightlife concierge’

One annoying thing about London is that there can too much choice when it comes to planning a night out. But what if there was someone who could take all of that overwhelming information and curate you and your mates a perfect night on the town? Well, now that is actually possible, as London is home to the ‘world’s first nightlife concierge’.

The Kimpton Fitzroy hotel in Russell Square has partnered with DJ and BBC Radio 1 presenter Jaguar, who is their brand-new night time concierge. If you’re staying at the hotel, she will be on hand to create an itinerary for a night out to make you feel like a true local. From late night eats, to underground clubs, she has the knowledge to take you all from pre drinks through to the drunk kebab.

Cynics, hold your horses. It might sound gimmicky, but it’s actually been given the stamp of approval by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA). Book while you still can, as this service will only be running throughout the festive season, starting from now and finishing on New Year’s Eve.

‘As someone who's deeply passionate about London's vibrant nightlife and music scene, curating this guide of experiences that authentically embodies the spirit of this thriving city after hours has been an absolute blast,’ Jaguar said.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the NTIA added: ‘What sets this initiative apart is its commitment to going off the beaten track. It's about showcasing innovative cultural spaces and emerging talent, allowing guests to see London from a different perspective. This is the kind of forward-thinking approach that should set a precedent for businesses in the future.’

