London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London Overground train, London
Photograph: pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com

Londoners’ best reactions to the new Overground line names

The orange line’s rebrand has led to plenty of jokes and memes – because of course it has

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

It’s been barely a few hours since TfL revealed that the lines of the London Overground would be getting their own names and colours. The Lioness, Mildmay, Windrush, Weave, Sufragette and Liberty lines will all soon be coming to transport maps and signs near you.

And, naturally, as likely the biggest shake-up to the capital’s transport system since the opening of the Elizabeth line, Londoners have had a lot to say about it all. From the wholesome to the fun-poking, here are some of the highlights from X (fka Twitter) and Instagram. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SIX (@sixthemusical)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @real_housewives_of_clapton

Did you see that London’s best (and worst) train stations for commuters have been revealed?

Plus: this London tube line has the most harmful dust.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Saoirse-Monica Jackson in Soho is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.  

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.