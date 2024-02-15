Revealed: the London Overground’s new line names and colours

London’s transport maps are about to get a whole lot more colourful

After months of teasing, the time has finally come. London’s sprawling network of orange Overground lines is now officially getting a rebrand, with each route getting its own line name and colour.

Given that each London Overground route operates individually and that they effectively are separate routes, the move makes a lot of sense. TfL says the rebrand will ‘make it easier for customers to navigate the London Overground’, as well as celebrate ‘London’s diverse communities and histories’.

So, what are routes getting rebranded as? And what colours will they take on a TfL map? Here’s the lowdown.

What are the London Overground new line names?

The new Overground line names are:

The Lioness line : running between Euston and Watford junction, named after England’s Lionesses national football team.

: running between Euston and Watford junction, named after England’s Lionesses national football team. The Mildmay line : running between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction, named after a charitable hospital in Shoreditch.

: running between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction, named after a charitable hospital in Shoreditch. The Windrush line: running between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon, named after the Windrush generation and their legacy.

running between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon, named after the Windrush generation and their legacy. The Weaver line : running between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town/Cheshunt/Chingford, named after the historic textile trade of east London.

: running between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town/Cheshunt/Chingford, named after the historic textile trade of east London. The Suffragette line : running between Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside, named after the Suffragette movement who fought for the vote for women in the UK.

: running between Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside, named after the Suffragette movement who fought for the vote for women in the UK. The Liberty line: running between Romford and Upminster, named after the historical independence of the people of Havering (which the line runs through).

What about the new colours?

And here’s the breakdown of the new colours:

The Lioness line : yellow parallel lines.

: yellow parallel lines. The Mildmay line : blue parallel lines.

: blue parallel lines. The Windrush line: red parallel lines.

red parallel lines. The Weaver line : maroon parallel lines.

: maroon parallel lines. The Suffragette line : green parallel lines.

: green parallel lines. The Liberty line: grey parallel lines.

When will the change happen?

TfL says the rebranding, including changes to signage and maps across the network, should be complete by the end of 2024.

What does the new London Overground map look like?

Here’s a sneak preview of what the new map of London Overground services will look like.

Image: TfL

And here’s what they’ll look like on the full transport map.

Image: TfL

Why is London Overground being rebranded?

TfL says there are a couple of reasons for rebranding the currently-orange network. The primary reason is to make it more navigable and less confusing on maps, though the rebrand also intends to celebrate London’s history and culture.

What’s been said about the changes so far?

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said about the changes: ‘This is a hugely exciting moment, transforming how we think about London’s transport network.

‘Giving each of the Overground lines distinct colours and identities will make it simpler and easier for passengers to get around. In re-imagining London’s tube map, we are also honouring and celebrating different parts of London’s unique local history and culture.’

Transport Commissioner Andy Lord said: ‘The London Overground is one of the most successful railways in the country and has grown to carry more than three million customers a week. The network, which has grown quite considerably since 2007, is currently shown as a complicated network of orange on route maps.

‘This can be confusing for customers less familiar with the network and could be a barrier for some wanting to use the London Overground. These new names and line colours will simplify the maps and routes for our customers, and it is hoped it will encourage more people to make the most of our services. It is also a great way to tell the stories of some important parts of London’s cultural diversity.’

How much will it cost?

Back in March 2023 TfL said it has set aside £4 million for the project, but according to Sky the changes will now cost around £6.3 million.

